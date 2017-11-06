CYCLISTS breaking the law by riding without lights were given a shock when they were stopped by police in Oxford yesterday.

A group of four Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs), three police constables and a sergeant lined up along Broad Street to stop bike riders who were travelling illegally.

Pc Rob Parker, from Thames Valley Police, said: “We are doing this to reduce the number of cyclists not having lights.

“It’s a prevalent occurrence.

“We want to ensure that people have got lights on their bikes for their own safety.”

In just 10 minutes before 5pm, the Oxford Mail counted 27 cyclists who were riding with no lights on their bikes or with just one at the front or at the back. In total, 107 cyclists rode past in that time.

People breaking the law were given new lights to ensure they were within the law before being allowed to ride off and ordered to complete an online course in cycle safety.

All cyclists riding in the dark must have a white light on the front of their bike and a red light on the back by law.

Obvious to most but less so to others, those lights must also be turned on in the dark.

There is a possible fine for those ride without the lights but in this case officers let them off with a warning.

Pc Parker added: “Some have better lights than others but for their own safety people must get the best lights they can.

“If they haven’t got lights and we haven’t had an interaction with them, I would urge them to get lights on their bikes because if they don’t they risk falling foul of road traffic law.

“I want cyclists to go from A to B, whether it’s going from school or to work, and to get there in one piece.”

Of Oxford’s workers, about one in five cycle to and from work every day.