DOUGHNUT specialist Krispy Kreme is soon to open its new store at the Westgate Centre - and you dough’not want to miss it.

The sweet treat retailer will offer 16 varieties, from the classic Original Glazed to Reese’s Peanut Butter.

Free doughnuts will be given away across the city in the run-up to the opening and those first in line on opening day will win double dozen doughnuts every month for a whole year.

Then first dozen in line will also win a goodie bag.

Neil Williamson, operations director at Krispy Kreme said: "We’ve seen great success at our store in The Clarendon Centre and can’t wait to bring the joy of Krispy Kreme to Westgate Oxford.

"We are really looking forward to meeting our dedicated fans on the November 16."