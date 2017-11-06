THE body of a Royal Marine who lost his life overseas will be repatriated via RAF Brize Norton.

The repatriation of James Holloway, of 42 Commando, Royal Marines, will take place tomorrow.

An aircraft will land at the base at about 1.30pm, from where the cortege will set off, passing through the Norton Way repatriation memorial garden before making it to the John Radcliffe Hospital between 4pm and 5pm.

Motorists are advised to expect severe delays due to road closures.

