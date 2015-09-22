MORE than 2,000 cyclists have been injured in crashes on the city's roads over a ten-year period as new data revealed its main roads into the city are a growing danger.

Figures by journey planner CycleStreets revealed there were 2,004 collisions between 2005 and 2016 and highlight problem areas such as Botley Road, Abingdon Road, Woodstock Road and Banbury Road.

TO SEE THE INTERACTIVE MAP, CLICK ON THE PICTURE BELOW

Campaigners called for segregated lanes similar to those in The Netherlands and Denmark and for cyclists and motorists to improve their behaviour.

Last month Oxfordshire County Council was successful in a £5m bid to improve Botley Road, which includes separate cycle paths and a £12.5m Access to Headington scheme will include 'stepped up lanes' to segregate traffic.

Robin Tucker, chairman of Oxfordshire Cycling Network, which works towards a 366-mile continuous cycle network in the county, said the key was to separate bikes and other vehicles on all major roads.

He said: "There's a lot of reasons but at the end of the day if you have cars and bikes sharing the same space occasionally they are going to bump into each other.

"When it happens it's the cyclists who bear the brunt of the impact.

"The best solution is to separate them with very clear cycle pathways - they have been included as part of the Access to Headington scheme and recent funding for them has been secured in Botley Road, which is good news."

Mr Tucker added that the behaviour of all road users needed to change to improve safety.

He said: "We all see individual cyclists behaving irresponsibly, including not having lights, which makes me very annoyed.

"But we also see motorists behaving irresponsibly, by using mobile phones while driving or not looking before they turn."

The former Cycling Commissioner for London, Andrew Gilligan, is due to publish his report on how to improve Oxford as a cycling city and more attractive to cyclists as well as improving Milton Keynes and Cambridge.

Mr Gilligan, who visited the city in the summer ahead of his recommendations, said it was clear the local authorities needed to do more.

He said: "Although Oxford and Cambridge are already Britain’s only true cycling cities, it has happened without much encouragement from the authorities – who often still treat cycling as marginal, and give it far less attention than it deserves.

"Those commuting in to the cities from outside still overwhelmingly drive, even though many of those journeys are eminently cyclable.

He added: "What that means is that there is still considerable potential for increasing cycling in both places."

Cyclox chairman Simon Hunt urged people to sign a new charter to improve safety, named after Claudia Comberti, who died after coming off her bike in Botley Road in May.

He said: "I choose routes that minimise trip-stopping and hostile sections, crowded streets, right turns.

"I'll pedal alongside anyone friendly and tolerant of my company,

"My wife is both of those, but sadly she's a classic example of someone very apprehensive about her safety on her bike - it's prime reason why would-be cyclists don't cycle."