SKYGAZERS were treated to a feast for the eyes across the weekend as the Beaver Moon shined bright over the county.

The fascinating 'supermoon' appeared about 14 per cent larger in diameter and 30 per cent brighter than usual.

Capturing the moment in a number of impressive snapshots was hobbyist photographer Miggy Wild from Middle Barton, near Chipping Norton.

Managing to snap the moment from her garden, she said: "Photography is my hobby, as it has been a life-long passion of mine.

"I became aware of the moon through media during the day so planned to try and capture it on my camera. Skyscapes are a fascination for me.

"I kept going back out to take pictures throughout the night from sunset to midnight as the moon changed."

Ms Wild used her hobbyist camera Panosonic Lumix which she said is a new toy she was trying out on the Beaver Moon.

The moon reached its peak of its full phase at 5.23am on Saturday and was the second 'supermoon' of 2017.