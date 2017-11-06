THE development of self-driving cars will be a ‘revolution’ for many elderly and disabled people. says the Transport Secretary.

Chris Grayling claimed the technology would give people who cannot drive a new sense of freedom as he gave a speech to the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

He also said he would hope to see the first fleets on UK roads by 2021.

A ‘cluster of excellence’ will be created along the M40 corridor to develop driverless car technology using existing testing centres in Oxford and then also Birmingham, Coventry, Milton Keynes and London.

But an RAC poll in July found that two out of five motorists believe the Government should concentrate on improving roads instead of supporting the growth of autonomous vehicles.

The survey of almost 2,200 drivers found that 39 per cent want work such as redesigning congestion pinch points and repairing potholes to be given preference.

More than a quarter (27 per cent) of respondents felt money would also be better spent on health or education, while 17 per cent support investment in driverless cars but believe it is not a priority.