A UNIVERSITY professor accused of making sexual advances to one of his scholars may be forced to give evidence after a judge said the case needs to be heard.

Dr Matthew Levy is suing Oxford University for sexual discrimination, claiming that his superior, Professor Peter Norreys, made unwanted sexual overtures towards him.

After ‘thwarting’ the advances, the 32-year-old Fellow of Wolfson College claims that he was subjected to a bullying campaign by the professor and his colleagues.

On Friday, an employment tribunal ruled that Dr Levy had a case which needed to be heard, despite claims by the university that it should be halted because of administrative technical failings.

Dr Levy is suing the Chancellor, Masters and Scholars of the University of Oxford and Prof Norreys for sexual discrimination.

Speaking on behalf of the Department of Physics at Oxford University, Malcolm Bradbury said that the university had never issued Dr Levy with any contract of employment and that this was not stipulated in the Fellowship contract.

On Friday, tribunal Judge Andrew Gumbiti-Zimuto, sitting in Reading, concluded he was satisfied Dr Levy was an employee of Oxford University and that the tribunal had the jurisdiction to consider his claims.

He then set the full hearing date for April next year when the panel will consider the claims from Dr Levy that Prof Norreys bullied him after his amorous advances were thwarted.

At the hearing in Reading, Dr Levy said: “In September 2016 I was pursuant to the university’s policy and procedure regarding harassment and bullying.

“I raised a grievance against Professor Peter Norreys for unwanted sexual harassment and victimisation when I thwarted his advances.”

In the months that followed, he said the professor’s supervision ‘went far beyond that which was required under the conditions’.

The tribunal will resume in April.