A UNIQUE video tribute to our fallen soldiers has been created by the firefighters at Eynsham Fire Station.

A team of six firefighters star in the very fitting tribute ahead remembrance weekend and create an impressive giant poppy using equipment such as hoses.

The video comes to a close with the team removing their helmets and signing off with a salute and the words 'Lest we Forget'.

Alongside the video, the team tweeted "Remembering and honouring those who have sacrificed themselves to secure and protect our freedom".

It has since been shared more than 100 times on Twitter and more than 11,000 shares on Facebook in less than 24 hours since posting online.