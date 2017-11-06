REVISED plans for a music block at a North Oxford private school are a 'victory for proper consultation'.

The Dragon School has lodged plans for a two-storey music school, two-and-a-half years after public opposition forced them to postpone the scheme.

Lengthy discussions with residents have led to the latest plans - a storey smaller than before - which the school hoped would be sympathetic to the area.

The controversial demolition of the school's Lane House building, which dates back to the 1920s, has also been scrapped.

City councillor for the area, James Fry, said the proposals had addressed two main concerns held by residents.

He said: "The previous Dragon School application for a new music school attracted a great deal of local opposition, since it envisaged the demolition of Lane House and construction of a relatively tall building close to the Dragon Lane cycle track at the back of Park Town.

"The new application answers two of the main concerns expressed at that time.

"One is to preserve Lane House with its accommodation for school staff (hence avoiding creating extra pressure on housing in the city); the other was to push the new block back from Dragon Lane.

He added: "Therefore, this seems to be a victory for proper consultation and reconsideration of a controversial initial application.

"So far, I have not heard of major objections from nearby residents, but of course details of the application have not been public for long."