A TEENAGER who was found with class A drugs, a knife and a stun gun in Oxford city centre was jailed for five years.

Police saw Ryan Austin, 19, of Penn Road in Milton Keynes, interacting with known drug users in George Street Mews, Oxford, on August 1. When they attempted to stop him, Austin fled the scene, but was later stopped and found with 50 wraps of drugs as well as the other illegal items.

He pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a prohibited weapon, one count of having a pointed blade in a public place, one count of possession with intent to supply heroin and one count of possession with intent to supply cocaine.

On Thursday at Oxford Crown Court he was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment.

He was charged with the offences on 2 August.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Pete Neale, of the Oxford Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "This is an excellent result for everyone involved in this investigation.

"We are committed to ensuring dangerous articles are taken out of circulation, reducing the incidences of drug related crime and ensuring widespread public safety."