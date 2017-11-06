On this day in....

2007

  • NHS managers in Oxfordshire have accused patients of wasting enough medicines to fund 240 heart operations, 300 hip replacements and 2,600 cataract operations.
  • TEN out of 10 shops in Oxford sold cigarettes to an underage girl, ignoring tobacco laws – trading standards officers branded the results of an Oxford Mail investigation as “shocking”.

1997

  • ROBIN Herd has resigned as Oxford United chairman, but will remain as owner and has promised to continue supporting the club financially.
  • HUNDREDS of parents have sent £14,000 in tax rebates and donations to St Birinus School, Didcot, to save a teacher’s job.

1987

  • A MAN charged with being drunk in charge of a horse and cart was cleared by Thame magistrates after he described police claims that the cart swayed in the road as an “optical illusion”.
  • THERE are 600 broken, uneven or missing slabs in the pavement in London Road, Headington, but Oxford City Council has no money for repairs.

1977

  • ELECTRICITY cuts, caused by the power workers’ work-to-rule, are playing havoc with homes, shops, offices and factories in Oxfordshire – and the crisis is likely to get worse.
  • TOUGH measures to prevent trouble at dances at the newly-opened Exeter Hall in Kidlington have been drawn up following a “near riot” at a recent discotheque.

1967

  • THERE has been a sharp drop in the number of unofficial stoppages at the Morris Motors car factory in Cowley – 52 in the first nine months, compared with the 1965 peak of 295.
  • pOXFORDSHIRE County Council wants to stop heavy through traffic using many minor roads because it will have less money for maintenance and repairs in future.

1957

  • SCORES of television aerials were damaged – some were left hanging from chimney stacks only by their cables – after a severe storm hit Oxfordshire.
  • AN APPEAL to raise £500,000 needed in the next 10 years for new churches in the Oxford diocese was launched by the Bishop of Oxford, Dr Harry Carpenter.