On this day in....
2007
- NHS managers in Oxfordshire have accused patients of wasting enough medicines to fund 240 heart operations, 300 hip replacements and 2,600 cataract operations.
- TEN out of 10 shops in Oxford sold cigarettes to an underage girl, ignoring tobacco laws – trading standards officers branded the results of an Oxford Mail investigation as “shocking”.
1997
- ROBIN Herd has resigned as Oxford United chairman, but will remain as owner and has promised to continue supporting the club financially.
- HUNDREDS of parents have sent £14,000 in tax rebates and donations to St Birinus School, Didcot, to save a teacher’s job.
1987
- A MAN charged with being drunk in charge of a horse and cart was cleared by Thame magistrates after he described police claims that the cart swayed in the road as an “optical illusion”.
- THERE are 600 broken, uneven or missing slabs in the pavement in London Road, Headington, but Oxford City Council has no money for repairs.
1977
- ELECTRICITY cuts, caused by the power workers’ work-to-rule, are playing havoc with homes, shops, offices and factories in Oxfordshire – and the crisis is likely to get worse.
- TOUGH measures to prevent trouble at dances at the newly-opened Exeter Hall in Kidlington have been drawn up following a “near riot” at a recent discotheque.
1967
- THERE has been a sharp drop in the number of unofficial stoppages at the Morris Motors car factory in Cowley – 52 in the first nine months, compared with the 1965 peak of 295.
- pOXFORDSHIRE County Council wants to stop heavy through traffic using many minor roads because it will have less money for maintenance and repairs in future.
1957
- SCORES of television aerials were damaged – some were left hanging from chimney stacks only by their cables – after a severe storm hit Oxfordshire.
- AN APPEAL to raise £500,000 needed in the next 10 years for new churches in the Oxford diocese was launched by the Bishop of Oxford, Dr Harry Carpenter.
Comments
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?