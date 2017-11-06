SOME workers are set to receive a pay rise of between 30p and 45p an hour because of new rates for the voluntary living wage.

The so-called 'real living wage' will increase by 30p to £8.75, with more than 3,600 employers across the country signed up to the rates, which are higher than the statutory National Living Wage of £7.50 for over 25-year-olds.

Oxford University, Oxford City Council and West Oxfordshire Community Transport are among the organisations signed up to the scheme.

The foundation said the increases of 4.6 per cent in London (to £10.20) and 3.6 per cent elsewhere have been largely driven by higher inflation, rising housing rents and transport costs.

It is expected to affect around 150,000 across the country.

The announcement follows new research by KPMG showing that 5.5 million people across the UK, or 21 per cent of the workforce, are still paid less than the voluntary rates.

Living Wage Foundation director Katherine Chapman said: "The new rates will bring relief for thousands of UK workers being squeezed by stagnant wages and rising inflation.

"It's thanks to the leadership of over 3,600 employers across the UK who are committed to paying all their staff, including cleaners and security staff, a real living wage.

"Great businesses know that, even during these tough times, not only is fair pay the right thing to do but paying the real living wage brings big benefits.

"Nine out of 10 accredited living wage employers report real benefits including improved retention, reputation, recruitment and staff motivation."

TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady said: "Extending the living wage is vital. Millions of people are living in poverty despite being part of working households "These new rates would make a big difference to Britain's lowest-paid, and they would help families keep their heads above water.

"But more companies need to sign up. Profits in the UK are at record levels, yet many bosses are still refusing to invest in their staff.

"Smart employers know the value of paying the real living wage. It reduces staff turnover and boosts productivity levels."