MANY 14-year-olds spend their Sunday afternoons playing on their Xbox or having a kick about with their friends.

But not Max Blansjaar.

He would much rather be indulging in his passion for music, while raising money for charity at the same time.

The schoolboy, who attends the Europa School UK in Culham, took it upon himself to organise and promote the city's only Oxjam music gig this year at craft brewery the Tap Social Movement in Botley.

The nationwide event, which is hosted in different venues across the country, raises money for Cowley-based charity Oxfam.

The event raised £302 on the day, which is expected to rise to £320 when online donations are included.

Max said: "I love music, I play the piano and the guitar.

"Unfortunately because of my age I cannot get into a lot of music events and gigs.

"So I wanted to do something that would mean everyone could come along and enjoy some great Oxford bands."

Sunday's gig was a family affair as Max's sisters and parents came to support him.

His dad Martijn, who is head of logistics and supply at Oxfam, said he was incredibly proud of what he his son had achieved.

He said: "He is very passionate about music and it clearly shows by the time and effort he has put in to organising this."

"I have heard Lucy Leave play before and Moogieman, so I know it is going to be a good evening."

Lucy Leave headlined the bill with Semi Urban Fox, Moogieman and Brixton playing beforehand.

Guitarist and singer of Lucy Leave, Mike Smith, said it would have been a real shame if Max had not stepped up to the challenge of running the event.

The 33-year-old added: "It really is brilliant that a person this young has taken on the job, which requires a lot of work.

"We were really pleased to be asked to come along and support it.

"A few years ago Oxjam was our first gig, so as well as raising money for charity, it is a really important start for new musicians and bands.

"We are going to be playing a few of our old songs and then some new ones that are from our latest EP 'The Beauty of the World'."

Last year nine venues across East Oxford hosted Oxjam events, but this year the 'takeover' did not materialist, prompting Max to organise Sunday's gig.

Tap Social movement bar manager Max Upton said it was amazing that someone so young had taken on the responsibility.

He added: "We were more than happy to host the event.

"It is brilliant to see that young people are still interested in live music.

"We have heard and hosted some of the bands in the line-up before, so any opportunity we can get to help promote their music is great."

For more information or to donate visit oxfamblogs.org/oxjam/