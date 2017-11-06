A 91-YEAR-OLD man suffered burns to his face and legs while fleeing his burning bungalow.

Fire crews from Wallingford and Didcot were called to reports of a house on Crown Lane, Benson, on fire on Friday morning at around 11.30am.

Smoke could be seen as they approached and two more fire engines from Abingdon and Slade Park Oxford were called to help.

Eight firefighters wearing breathing equipment used four hoses to bring the blaze under control and prevent the fire spreading to the attached garage and neighbouring property.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Station Manager Darran Hookway said: “The male occupant was alerted to the fire because he heard his smoke alarm sounding.

“Unfortunately, during his escape he suffered burns to his face and legs and also suffered smoke inhalation.”

The man was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

Mr Hookway added: “The fire in the property involved all rooms and the roof and spread throughout the structure very quickly.

“I would urge members of the public to always get out, stay out and call the Fire and Rescue Service out if faced with a fire in their property.”