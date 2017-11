OXFORD City's supporters, players and coaching staff enjoyed every minute of their Emirates FA Cup celebrations.

The Vanarama National League South side stunned Colchester United in the first round on Saturday, thanks to Matt Paterson's second-half header.

City are in tonight's second round draw for the first time since 1969-70 and those who made the trip to Essex at the weekend will have fond memories of watching their side knock out Sky Bet League Two opposition.