BLENHEIM Palace is to team up with West Oxfordshire District Council to prove up to 300 new affordable homes.

WODC has joined forces with the estate in an enterprise that will see the world heritage site offering affordable housing either for rent or shared ownership on the palace's current housing developments in Long Hanborough and Woodstock East, as well as future schemes.

The aim of the partnership, believed to be the first of its kind in linking a country estate and a council, is to offer rent levels significantly below those charged by housing associations.

Prospective tenants will be sourced from people on the council’s 'Homeseeker Plus' waiting list – with priority given to people from the area and key workers such as teachers and nurses.

Colin Dingwall, cabinet member for housing on the district council, said the new partnership was just one of a wide range of new models he is working on to provide real affordable housing to residents.

He said: “Affordable housing is a top priority for West Oxfordshire District Council.

"It is essential for the long-term wellbeing of residents and our local economy that we provide answers to this issue.

“This is one of a range of new models I am working on to provide more affordable homes.

“I would like to thank Blenheim and our officers at WODC for their vision in supporting this innovative new model and look forward to promoting it across the district with other institutional landowners.”

The initiative is part of Blenheim’s 10-year development programme that also includes tripling the estate’s contribution to the local economy and completing a £40m restoration programme of the world heritage site.

Other parts of the plan include seeing 100 apprentices trained and becoming a net generator of green energy.

Roger File, chief operating officer and property director of Blenheim Estates, said: “Existing affordable housing in West Oxfordshire is still not really affordable.

“If we can provide housing for local people including vital key workers such as teachers and nurses, then it will help our communities both socially and economically.

“This initiative forms part of one of our long term aims to help and support local communities and we are looking to roll these schemes out at all our developments both now and in the future, allowing them to evolve as housing needs change.

“We will retain ownership and do all we can to ensure the housing stays affordable in perpetuity.”

Councillors gave their approval for the relationship at a cabinet meeting last month.