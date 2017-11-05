A POSTBOX was finally installed in a new housing estate – five years after the first residents moved in.

The new box, located outside St Edburg's Primary School in the Kingsmere estate, Bicester, was unveiled on Friday.

Banbury MP Victoria Prentis, who attended an opening ceremony for the post box, has been petitioning Royal Mail for post boxes on all new estates in her constituency.

She said: "While some people may think that the issue of post boxes is a trivial matter, they really are vital for residents’ continuing their normal day-to-day lives after moving to a new area.

"I understand that a lot of correspondence is dealt with online, but my constituents still regularly send letters, particularly the elderly."

The box will stand outside a new community centre and shops which are due to be completed by March.

Mrs Prentis added: "North Oxfordshire is experiencing unprecedented levels of growth and I will continue to push for services such as post boxes, adequate health care and sustainable road infrastructure.

"I look forward to meeting Royal Mail later this month to discuss this further with them.”