SHOPPERS were given a delicious treat yesterday and some tips on recycling at an event in Oxford.

Disco Soup, with its mix of live music and soup made from surplus food, was back at 12 noon in Bonn Square.

Dancing to the ‘beet’ outside Westgate Shopping Centre, members of the soup crew were also sharing tips on how to compost or cook up pumpkins and squash, leftover from Halloween.

The event was part of the Oxford Pumpkin Festival, which is organised by Good Food Oxford.

Hundreds of people chowed down on soup made from ingredients from supermarkets and wholesalers.

It was the final event in the week-long programme, which also included farmers markets across the county, a bottomless BBQ and Restore’s, a mental health charity, pumpkin festival.