A PENSIONER's home was ransacked and her jewellery stolen during a burglary.

The 78-year-old woman returned to her property in York Road, West Hagbourne, on October 26 when she discovered it had been broken into.

Police today released an appeal for witnesses to the burglary, which it is believed happened between 11.30am and 2.30pm that day.

Investigating officer PC Christopher Gibson, of Abingdon Local CID, said: "I would like to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area at this time.

"We believe that a white van with a blue stripe across the rear could be connected to this incident, so I am keen to speak to anyone who has any details about this vehicle."

Witnesses are urged to call police on 101, quoting reference number: 43170318706.