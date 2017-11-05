OXFORD castle is launching an appeal for jam jars to create a wishing wall at this year’s Christmas Lights Festival.

On November 17, the castle wants to have hundreds of jam jars lined up along the castle walls, each with a candle inside.

For £1, members of the public will be invited to light a candle and make a wish, with all the proceeds going to Make A Wish Foundation.

General manager of Oxford Castle Unlocked Chris Abbott said: “Oxford’s Christmas Light Festival is such a special event in the local calendar and we’re delighted that the castle quarter will be the starting location of this year’s Lantern Parade.

“We’re expecting a real buzz around the castle yard on the night.

“Along with the parade, we will be hosting the pendulum wave machine light installation, there will be mulled wine and sweet treats in the castle cafe and we’ll be inviting guests to light a candle along our ‘Wishing Wall’ to raise money for the Make a Wish Foundation.”

Residents are invited to bring any donations of washed, empty jam jars to the castle during its opening hours of 10am to 5pm.

On November 16, activity will start in the castle yard at 5pm, with the lantern procession then following at 6.30pm.

Larger lanterns from the parade will then be exhibited in the castle quarter over the weekend.

Castle unlocked is located on the former site of HMP Oxford but has stood as a castle for 1,000 years, spending 800 of those years as a place of incarceration.

Throughout the year, the attraction offers regular 50-minute guided tours which explain the origins of Oxford and the central role the castle site played in developing the incredible city of dreaming spires we know and love today.

Visitors will explore the Saxon stone-built St. George’s Tower, the atmospheric crypt, the preserved prison wing and the archaic man-made mound offering breath-taking views of Oxford.

For more information about how to donate visit: oxfordcastleunlocked.co.uk