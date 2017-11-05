FIRE crews were called out yesterday afternoon to deal with a spillage of an unknown pesticide chemical at a home in Bicester.

Firefighters from Bicester and Kidlington along with a specialist 'Hazmat' officer, made sure the area was safe following the small spillage.

In order to deal with the unknown substance firefighters had to take small rests between entries into the affected area.

This meant they could safely go in a number of times, rather than swapping with other firefighters, which saved time.

While checking the affected area, crews wore red gloves to protect them against contaimination on their hands.

Following the incident, the fire service issued a warning to residents: "As with any unknown chemicals where there is a possible health hazard or unknown risk - Seeking advice as was the case here, leave it in situ and stay away helped the situation be resolved quickly and safely."