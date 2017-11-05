OXFORD was awash with poppies as the Royal British Legion’s appeal stepped up a gear.

A fleet of fundraisers descended on Bonn Square, in the city centre, to raise cash for the county’s Poppy Appeal ahead of Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday this weekend.

Young cadets from Cowley, Banbury, Bicester, Brize Norton and Kidlington gave up their Saturdays to sell hundreds of poppies to shoppers, many of whom were visiting the new Westgate centre.

It is hoped the event, which ran in the square from 10am to 3pm, will have raised between £3,000 and £4,000 for the RBL.

Will Dinmore, 16, of 2267 (Brize Norton) Squadron, was one of many cadets pounding the pavements to raise funds.

He said: “It’s been really good coming out and representing the cadets.

“It’s great to feel like you’re making a difference and contributing, and it's important for the cadets to get out into the public.

“It’s important because it’s constant. There are service people out there on tours and in operations now – and being part of the air cadets you get to see a lot of that first hand.”

Priyanka Gandhi, 17, an air cadet in 2210 (Cowley) Squadron, added: “It’s nice to know we’re doing something that’s supporting a good cause.

"This is to help the families of people who have lost their lives – and those who are still fighting in wars today.”

The air cadets were selling the whole range of poppy-related items, from wristbands and badges to the classic paper poppy attached with a pin.

The Waterloo Band and Bugles of the Rifles was also on hand to entertain the crowds during the day.

Lynda Atkins, chairwoman of the Royal British Legion in Oxfordshire, said: “The response from people was just incredibly positive.

"To see so many people stopping to buy poppies or chat about the work we do was great.

“I think it’s important for us to get the message across that it isn’t just about the First and Second World Wars.

"The money we raise does help veterans but it may also help people in the future who aren’t even serving yet.”

Money raised through the Poppy Appeal funds the RBL’s work supporting anyone serving in the armed forces, or anyone who has previously served, and their families.

Support available to current and former servicemen and women includes a variety of advice services providing guidance on debt, careers and inquests. Support also takes the form of family holidays and adventure breaks for children.

The RBL was formed in 1921 to help veterans of the First World War and the families of the fallen.