AT the stroke of midnight two off duty Bicester firefighters spotted smoke coming from a vehicle as they walked outside a pub.

The pair grabbed fire extinguishers from the Shakespeare pub in the Greenwood Estate.

Crews were then called to assess the damage but due to the quick actions of their colleagues, the damage was limited to the seat. If they had been but a few minutes later the vehicle would have been well alight.

Thames Valley Police are investigating the fire as it appears to be arson, as the vehicle was unlocked when it was set alight.

Spokesman Jack Abell said: "Thames Valley Police is investigating a suspected arson following a van fire in Bowmont Square, Bicester which occurred between about 12am and 12.10am today.

"No one was injured in the incident, and no arrests have yet been made."

Witnesses are urged to call the police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting the reference: URN 12 of the 4th November.