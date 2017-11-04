A GANG of teenage girls attacked a 16-year-old in the new Westgate shopping centre, leaving her with head injuries.

The victim was walking through the centre when she was approached by 10 girls near the Tommy Hilfiger shop.

They surrounded her and punched her in the face, kicked her and pulled her to the ground.

One of the girls was described as white, aged about 16 and is 5ft 5ins tall with long, slightly curly dark hair. She was wearing a black jacket and black jeans.

Another offender was described as a white girl aged about 16. She is about 5ft 2ins tall with a medium build and long, straight hair.

Police released information today following the attack on Tuesday at about 9pm.

Investigating officer Pc Ben Branch, based at Cowley police station, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any information relating to it.

“I believe that a member of the public may have helped the victim and walked her to a restaurant in George Street after the incident, so I would like to speak to this person as they could have important details about the offence."

Witnesses with any information are urged to call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting the reference number: 43170324171.