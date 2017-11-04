THOUSANDS of people flocked to Oxford's South Park for a spectacular firework display.

The popular annual show dazzled audiences of all ages last night as familes from far and wide came out for the show.

There was another stunning display in Abingdon hosted by the town's Scout group.

They followed displays that entertained crowds in Long Hanborough, Grove and Carterton on Friday - starting off a weekend of explosive fun across the county.

In Long Hanborough it was musical fireworks - with an astonishing display accompanied by music.

Grove's display saw hundreds of people of all ages fill the town's rugby ground for an evening of fun and frolics.

In Carterton and the surrounding areas, some residents took advantage of RAF Brize Norton's annual display.

Though not open to the public, many in Brize Norton itself, Carterton, and other nearby areas enjoy the fireworks from beyond the base's fence.