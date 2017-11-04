BURSTS of light and colour could be seen across the skies of Oxfordshire last night as Bonfire Night festivities got under way.

Firework displays dazzled crowds in Long Hanborough, Grove and Carterton last night - starting off a weekend of explosive fun across the county.

Most events will take place today, including the big show at South Park in Oxford.

To see a full list of the county's events, click here.

In Long Hanborough it was musical fireworks - with an astonishing display accompanied by music.

Grove's display saw hundreds of people of all ages fill the town's rugby ground for an evening of fun and frolics.

In Carterton and the surrounding areas, some residents took advantage of RAF Brize Norton's annual display.

Though not open to the public, many in Brize Norton itself, Carterton, and other nearby areas enjoy the fireworks from beyond the base's fence.