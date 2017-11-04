A CYCLIST remains in hospital with serious injuries after a crash with a tractor.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash which happened on the B4508, Fernham Road, in Shellingord at around 7.30am on Thursday.

The 48-year-old cyclist was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital, where he remains.

Investigating officer PC Jon Simpkins from Abingdon Roads Policing Unit, said: "We would like to hear from anyone who was on the B4508 at the time of the collision and saw either of the vehicles involved beforehand.

"Anyone with any information which could assist our investigation is asked to call police on 101."

Witnesses with information are urged to quote the reference number: 183 (2/11).