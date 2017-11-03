A CAKE designer based in Eynsham is in with a chance of winning the industry’s biggest prize.

Annie Relph of Scattercake, in Eynsham, is a finalist in the Royal Icing category of the Cake Masters Magazine Awards, which will take place in Birmingham today.

Royal icing is hard, white icing made from icing sugar and egg whites, typically used to decorate fruit cakes.

Ms Relph said: “As a child I was amazed by the incredible and intricate royal icing cake decorations made by my grandfather and, although styles have evolved towards the simpler forms and soft contours of sugar paste, the skills and ideas of those trained in royal icing are still the cornerstones of cake decorating as it is today.”

The awards were first established in 2012 and are the longest running and largest in the industry. The winners will be announced at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole.