ROBOTS in our homes, driverless cars and virtual reality could be the norm in 30 years, but the public now has the power to shape the vision for Oxford in 2050.

The city has followed a handful of others in developing a vision for 2050 and today launches a consultation to shape the future.

Businesses, schools, technology firms and residents have been urged to give their views to create a framework for Oxford ahead of the largest period of growth in its history.

The city is forecast to grow from 161,000 people today to 190,000 in the next 33 years. Its population was 115,000, 33 years ago.

Oxford City Council leader, Bob Price, said: "We have reached a very important point in the history of this city.

"We have a lot of new technology hitting us and alongside that there's the challenge of climate change, the housing crisis and the transport issues associated with that.

"There's so much we don't know about the changes ahead but we want the guidance of people in the city as to how they want to see things moving forward."

Mr Price said the 'broad brush' document would draw up the city's principles on key issues, such as electric vehicles, housing, green spaces, climate, transport and education.

An Oxford Civic Society study recently claimed Oxford needs to be 'more like Cambridge' in order to solve crucial problems over housing and transport.

Cambridge began working on its 'Cambridge Futures' project in the 1990s, which brought together politicians, universities, businesses, city planners and members of the public.

The Civic Society said a key factor was Oxford University being unable to fill the role played by Cambridge University in working with councils to deliver a development plan for the city's future.

But the university's 'Oxford Programme for the Future of Cities' department, along with other faculties has already been heavily involved in developing the vision.

Dr Phil Clare, head of knowledge exchange at the university, said: "Research from Oxford University will underpin many of the innovations which will change life in the next 30 years.

"We are already working with the city council to ensure that this benefits Oxford citizens, for example through the Smart Oxford programme.

"Oxford 2050 is an excellent opportunity to develop a shared vision for the city which is dynamic and offers quality of life for everyone.

"To maintain our position as a globally-leading university we must be part of a successful and sustainable city and we will continue to work with the city council to play an active role in this process."

Oxford Civic Society chairman, Ian Green, said: "Developing a vision for the city is a good thing and we support the way this is being done – in getting as many views as possible from across the city.

"It's impossible to project 30 years ahead but what we have to do is say how the city might appear, and set out some principles, and then adapt when new information comes in."

"The university has some of the greatest thinkers in the world when it comes to the future of cities and urban planning and we don't seem to get the oomph we really need from them.

"To hear they are supporting this is really exciting news."

The first week of the consultation – this week – will focus on the theme of 'work and learning' in the city and will cover work, business, the economy, education and the universities.

The consultation as a whole will explore the impact that new technologies, such as driverless cars and robots could have on the city's development.

Mr Price said: "There's the question of what skills will be necessary in the future and what education structure will be needed for that.

"We have a classic secondary school, then college or university structure at the moment but we might need to focus on graduate apprenticeships.

"It's not just council policies but all our partners in the city we need to hear from and work with."

Major stakeholders, including tech firms, educational institutions and other businesses will be asked to spend 30 minutes with council officers to give insight into the project.

Those interviews along with people's views will be used to create a website of the city's priorities for the coming decades.

The document will be updated progressively but will be used to make all strategic planning decisions.

To comment on the consultation go to oxford2050.com