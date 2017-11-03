THE finishing touches were being put to the bonfire at South Park yesterday as organisers geared up for tonight’s big display.

This year is the 50th anniversary of the even at the park in Headington, which is held on or near to Bonfire Night itself.

Thousands are expected to attend the spectacle, which is run by Oxford Round Table.

Over the years it has raised more than £1m for charitable causes.

As well as the main attraction – the fireworks and bonfire – spectators will be able to enjoy food and drink.

This year’s event also features a dedicated shuttle bus which will run between Thornhill Park and Ride and Cheney School, which is within walking distance of South Park.

Bus users can buy a ticket from the driver which will also give them entry to the display.

Gates open at 4.30pm and the display will get under way at 6.45pm.