NATWEST customers can now visit the bank's flagship new branch in Oxford.

The Cornmarket Street branch opened on Thursday, replacing one further down the same street and another in High Street.

The new branch has modern technology including upgraded ATMS and cash deposit machines, free Wi-fi while customers wait, and iPads to access online services.

Branch manager Hannah Brewerton said: “With an increasing number of our customers choosing to bank with us using their mobile phones, online or via the telephone, we recognise the need to provide a branch that is digitally focused and supports customers with their financial needs.

“All of our staff are tech experts who will be able to answer questions about how to use our applications and the ways customers can bank with us online.

“We will also be holding customer workshops and events about online banking as well fraud prevention as part of our continued commitment to keep customers safe and secure”.

The bank said all staff were trained to support customers with online banking, and training will be ongoing.