BANBURY MAGISTRATES’

ADAM WILLIAMS, 35, of Cherwell Avenue, Kidlington, admitted possessing an offensive weapon in public – a pool cue – at Cherwell Avenue on June 24. He was fined £350 and must pay a victim surcharge of £35 and court costs of £85.

CHRISTOPHER GUNTER, 38, of Thorney Leys, Witney admitted stealing two bottles of Remy Martin valued at £70 from Sainsbury’s, Witney on July 28. He was fined £240 and must pay a victim surcharge of £30 and court costs of £85.

MICHAEL WALL, 33, of Harley Avenue, Chipping Norton, admitted breach of a restraining order on October 6 at Eynsham. He was given a conditional discharge for six months and must pay a victim surcharge of £20 and court costs of £40.

JENNA BARRATT, 29, of The Avenue, Bloxham, admitted sending two indecent images to two people via Facebook. She was made subject to a community order and must complete a rehabilitation activity requirement for 20 days as well as be subject to a restraining order. She must also pay a victim surcharge of £85 and court costs of £85.

PETER BROWN, 51, of Cuxham, Watlington, admitted driving a vehicle above the legal speed limit at Benson on March 21 by driving 62 mph in a 30 mph area. He was fined £350 and must pay a victim surcharge of £35 and court costs of £85. He was also disqualified from driving for 28 days.

DANUT CONSTANTIN, 29, of Rymers Lane, Oxford, admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver between October 27 and November 24 at Banbury. He was fined £660 and must pay a victim surcharge of £66 and court costs of £85. He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.

JENNIFER WATSON, 62, of High Street, Watlington, admitted driving a vehicle above the legal speed limit at Watlington on February 24 by driving 35 mph in a 30 mph area. She was fined £100 and must pay a victim surcharge of £35 and court costs of £85. Her driving licence was also endorsed with three penalty points.

JASON GOVES, 40, of Teasel Way, Carterton, admitted driving a vehicle without third party insurance at Bicester Road on March 19. He was fined £660 and must pay a victim surcharge of £66 and court costs of £85. He was also disqualified from driving for 9 months.

ALFRED LEVY, 72, of Old Boars Hill, Oxford, admitted driving a vehicle above the legal speed limit at Wootton on January 13 by driving 58 mph in a 30 mph area. He was fined £600 and must pay a victim surcharge of £60 and court costs of £85 and his driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

SARFRAZ HUSSAIN, 24, of Bagley Wood Road, Kennington, admitted driving without third party insurance on Outram Road, Oxford, on January 1. He was fined £660 and must pay a victim surcharge of £66 and court costs of £85. He was also disqualified from driving for 6 months.

OXFORD MAGISTRATES’

STEPHEN RUSHMER, 53, of North Way, Headington, Oxford, admitted to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at St Aldate’s, Oxford, on October 20. He was fined £50 and must pay a victim surcharge of £30.

NILTON DE SOUSA, 30, of Alice Smith Square, Oxford, admitted drink-driving in Park End Street on October 8. Had 59mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, above the legal limit of 35mcg. He was fined £250 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 as well as £85 in costs. He was also disqualified from driving for 14 months.

LUKE PREECE, 21, of Beech Road, Wheatley, admitted to drink-driving on the B4015 at Chiselhampton on October 7. Had 46mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, surpassing the 35mcg limit, on October 7. He was fined £300 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 as well as paying court costs of £85. He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.

PATRICK ADAMS, 33, of Denmark Road, London, Croydon, admitted to failing to stop for police while driving a car in Main Street, East Hagbourne, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified on October 7. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 as well as court costs of £85. He was also disqualified from driving for six months.

AIVARAS PINIKAS, 18, of Cowley Road, Oxford, admitted to the theft of a £30 bottle of Jack Daniels from the Sainsbury’s Cowley superstore. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 as well as court costs of £85.

EMMA WISKIN, 37, of The Grove, Abingdon, admitted to stealing goods to the value of £80 from Superdrug, in Bury Street, Abingdon, on April 28, and failed to attend court. She was discharged conditionally for 12 months, ordered to pay compensation of £80 and a victim surcharge of £20.

NEDIM ALTIN, 38, of Elizabeth Avenue, Abingdon, admitted to harassing a woman via numerous texts and emails between July and September. She was given a restraining order preventing her from contacting the victim, entering Chilton Field Way, Didcot, and entering a premises in Broadway, Didcot. The order lasts until October 2027. She was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 as well as court costs of £620.

MARK DELAFIELD, 33, of Westfield Road, Long Wittenham, admitted to speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone in Watlington Road, Blackbird Leys, Oxford, on March 24. He was fined £150 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 as well as court costs of £85. His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.