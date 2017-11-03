PUPILS at a Blackbird Leys primary school enjoyed a visit from Oxford United stars to learn about good sportsmanship and conduct.

Children at Orchard Meadow Primary School listened attentively as U’s players Curtis Nelson, Alex Mowatt and Ryan Ledson led an assembly on Thursday.

The first team players spoke to the youngsters about how to behave both on and off the pitch ahead of last night’s FA Cup clash with Port Vale.

The trio also fielded questions from the children and headteacher Cathy Godden.

The club has increased its presence in the area in recent years with the introduction and development of its charity Oxford United Community Trust.

It was launched in October 2015 with a gala dinner at the Kassam Stadium attended by then-England manager Roy Hodgson.

In September this year it received a funding boost after its work in the community was scrutinised by the Premier League and the Football League and awarded ‘Capability Status’.

The award translates to a 167 per cent rise in funding towards projects to help children across Oxfordshire through football and its partnerships with local schools.