THE new Natwest bank in Cornmarket Street has officially opened after worries technical reasons would delay it.

The new branch, located in a unit previously occupied by the HMV store, feared it would have to put off the opening until the end of the month.

But the new branch opened in its new unit just along from its former space at the junction with George Street.

Hannah Brewerton, branch manager at NatWest Oxford Central, said: "With an increasing number of our customers are choosing to bank with us using their mobile phones, online or via the telephone, we recognise the need to provide a branch that is digitally focussed and supports customers with their financial needs.

"All of our staff are TechXperts who will be able to answer questions about how to use our applications and the ways customers can bank with us online.

"We will also be holding customer workshops and events about online banking as well fraud prevention as part of our continued commitment to keep customers safe and secure."