A MERCEDES driver who smashed his car through a wall into Castle Mill Stream in a quiet residential Oxford street is still on the run more than a month on.

Police confirmed yesterday they are still hunting for the man who destroyed the wall and car in Abbey Road, West Oxford, on Friday, September 22.

Several witnesses told the Oxford Mail they got a clear view of the driver who escaped the car after it plunged into the water then walked away from the scene.

Officers confirmed they recovered one bag from the scene, which had items inside 'associated with being equipped for burglary or theft'.