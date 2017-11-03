CONTROVERSIAL plans for a new school in Marston were given their first public outing.

Residents poured into St Nicholas Primary School, in Raymund Road, last Thursday to view proposals for the 1,260-pupil Swan School.

There is an opportunity for those who missed the consultation event to head to another one in the same location this evening.

Both of the events are an opportunity for construction company Galliford Try, which is in charge of designing the development, to respond to questions about the plans.

The plans are for land at the Harlow Centre site, off Raymund Road, and have already been subject to concerns about congestion.

Some living nearby the proposed development site have suggested that more traffic in the area will increase congestion and put pupils at risk.

A new building for Meadowbrook College – which is currently on the site – and outdoor sports and play facilities for neighbouring St Nicholas' Primary School are also planned for the land.

It is understood that a planning application will be submitted later this year.

Residents interested in learning more about the plans but unable to attend the previous meeting can heat to St Nicholas Primary School today between 5 and 8pm.