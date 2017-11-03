WILD Boar have been reported again in rural Oxfordshire.

A couple who live in an isolated cottage just north of the Blenheim Palace estate in Woodstock believe they may have heard one of the beasts in their garden.

Esme and Scott Millar say they heard the snuffling and grunting on three nights this week.

Mrs Millar, 34, said: "It starts about 9pm and it's like a grunting sound.

"We couldn't see anything but later when we let our dogs out in the garden they went absolutely nuts.

"I'm a bit worried because of the dogs – they're both Jack Russells and we don't want it to charge at them."

The Millars live just five miles from where a dogwalker said they encountered a wild boar on a footpath near the village of North Leigh last year.

Oxfordshire County Council countryside officer Paul Harris, who put up notices alerting walkers of that sighting last year, said he had not had any more reports since.