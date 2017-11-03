A NEW series of education courses has been launched to inform people with diabetes and help them manage and understand the condition.

Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) aims to have 50 per cent of people with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes take part in an education course within five years.

Clinical lead for diabetes at the CCG, Dr Amar Latif, said: "We are really excited at this opportunity to improve education for patients with diabetes.

"Prevention and treatment of diabetes is a key priority given the major impact of the condition on people in Oxfordshire.

"We received £113,000 from NHS England under the diabetes treatment and care programme specifically to improve uptake of diabetes structured education in the county.

"This is an excellent opportunity for patients with diabetes to better understand their condition and how best to manage it.

"I’d really encourage patients to speak to their healthcare professional about attending a course."

Courses on offer in the county include a DAFNE education course for people with Type 1, run by Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, ‘Diabetes2gether’ for newly diagnosed Type 2 patients and ‘Diabetes4ward’ – a follow-on structured education course after Diabetes2gether.

The Type 2 courses are provided by Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust.

Improving care manager for Diabetes UK, Matt Hopkins, said: "Diabetes education courses give people the necessary tools to manage their condition.

"When you are newly diagnosed, it can feel like there is a lot to learn but it is important to know there is help out there.

"This is a bold and ambitious pledge they are signing up to.

"We look forward to working in Oxfordshire to deliver it over the next five years and encourage others to follow their lead."

Successful self-management of the condition can reduce the risk of complications including lower limb amputation, heart attack, stroke, kidney problems and blindness.

Residents with diabetes are able to access a course by speaking to their healthcare professional.

For more information visit oxfordhealth.nhs.uk/community-diabetes/education/