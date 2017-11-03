A NEW trend is sweeping South Oxfordshire, and it rocks.

People across the county are painting rocks and placing them in random locations for someone to find.

Those who stumble across them can keep the rocks for themselves, if they paint another and hide it somewhere, or re-hide the original rock for someone else to discover.

Community Contribution Contributed by Danielle Queripel Remembrance and also Ray Collins Charitable Trust. Wantage

Community Contribution Contributed by Tia M My rocks

Community Contribution Rocks found in bicester.

Community Contribution Contributed by Fran Birch These are some rocks painted by toddlers at Stay &Play2 in Cricklade Cricklade’s Famous for being the 1st town on the Thames... now we have our own Cricklade Rockstars and we are infamous 😘

Community Contribution Contributed by Asha Gill We love our rock community here at Heyford Park, Upper Heyford! Lots of children and adults have got involved painting and hiding rocks. We have our village rock group on Facebook and it's great fun.

Community Contribution Contributed by Karen Ward My daughters (Scarlett, 4, and Hazel, 3 months) have been out hunting for rocks regularly. We are all so excited when we find them! We have also painted our own ready to be hidden for other children to find. It's like a big game of hide and seek and Scarlett just loves being involved.

Community Contribution Contributed by Sharon Howse Found yesterday outside Brewery Tap in Abingdon

Community Contribution Contributed by Helen Wheeler The Old Post Office Gallery in Headington,offered stone decorating at its opening event. It has a table for this Craze free for kids from Friday 10th nov.

Community Contribution Contributed by Jason Jennings Me and my 5 year old daughter were playing in romgroves park garden city and we came across this coloured rock which had been purposely placed on the corner part of the iron fencin around the park I new what it was as I'd heard about it on facebook some weeks before it was pretty exciting to have found one for ourselves me and my daughter freya jennings then went and hid the rock somewhere else around kidlington for another child to find.

Jackie Smith, a retired nanny from Sutton Courtenay, set up a rock-finding group in her home village after she saw how it was a 'massive trend' in the United States while visiting her sister in Melbourne, Florida.

Soon after setting up a Facebook group for her village she discovered there were already groups in Didcot and Wantage and now she works across South Oxfordshire hiding and discovering decorated rocks.

Mrs Smith has struggled to be active over the past four years as she has been in remission from cancer – but has always enjoyed art and painting.

The great-grandmother said: "It's a nice thing to do for the kids.

"It's good to get them outside and away from screens."

"It was quite slow at first, but now loads of people know about it.

"My five-year-old great granddaughter loves it.

"My neighbour went on holiday to New York recently and left one of my rocks in Central Park."

Carrieanne Beeton, from Didcot, also started a rock finding group at the suggestion of her eight-year-old son, Spencer.

Mrs Beeton said she was playing on her phone with her son one day when he spotted a painted rock from America and asked if they could paint one together.

Once they did, he suggested they post the picture on Facebook and the rock finding group in Didcot began.

Although it only started in the summer, it now has more than 600 members.

Mrs Beeton said: "It's really taken off in the last month.

"Loads of children in Didcot do it now.

"There's three childminders in Didcot who do it with their kids, they often decorate them with Sharpies.

"We thought that it would calm down after summer, but when it's really cold the kids want to stay inside and paint.

"At first, people were just stumbling across them, but now they actively go out and search ."

One of the people who discovered a Didcot rock was five-year-old Evalyn, who found it at the Orchard Centre.

Her mum Vicki Lee said it was a 'lovely, selfless thing to do.'