A 29-YEAR-OLD has been jailed for coercively controlling his ex-partner.

Jonathan Flint was jailed for three years at Oxford Crown Court on Monday after being unanimously convicted by a jury following a six-day trial.

The court heard how Flint, of Collett Way, Grove, coercively controlled his ex-partner by verbally abusing her, threatening himself, her and her parents, and threatening to damaging property if she defied him.

He also financially abused the long-term partner, causing her to build up £50,000 worth of debt and manipulated her into leaving jobs and stopped her seeing friends.

On one occasion, on May 7, Flint demanded his partner got money off her mother to pay for drugs and when she did not return with money threatened to burn down her parents' house and break their car windows.

Detective Sergeant Craig Burchall, of the Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit, said: "The victim of coercive control suffered repeated controlling behaviour at the hands of Flint.

"She had the courage to not only report this but support the evidence gathering process through to court.

"This type of behaviour is devastating for victims -the three year sentence that Flint received reflects this.

"Thames Valley Police Domestic Specialist Officers would encourage anyone who feels they have been affected by this type of behaviour to contact the police or other support agencies."

During the trial Flint also pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage and threats to cause criminal damage.