AFTER a 24 hour search ‘Sue’ – the recipient of what appears to be a lovely gesture etched into a farmers field – has been tracked down.

NPAS Benson spotted the quirky crop circle-style gesture about 8.50am on Thursday which spelt out ‘Sue x’ in a field just south of Tetsworth near Thame.

The police helicopter then launched a #FindSue campaign and sent Twitter into a frenzy with possible solutions.

This afternoon the crew tweeted to say Sue had been tracked down and wanted to remain anonymous.