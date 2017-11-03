AFTER a 24 hour search ‘Sue’ – the recipient of what appears to be a lovely gesture etched into a farmers field – has been tracked down.
NPAS Benson spotted the quirky crop circle-style gesture about 8.50am on Thursday which spelt out ‘Sue x’ in a field just south of Tetsworth near Thame.
The police helicopter then launched a #FindSue campaign and sent Twitter into a frenzy with possible solutions.
This afternoon the crew tweeted to say Sue had been tracked down and wanted to remain anonymous.
Thanks for the info ppl, we’ve managed to track down Sue! She’s remaining anonymous and the sign is a personal msg! @BBCNews #FindSue #p1526 https://t.co/7vBbqgOpHw— NPAS Benson (@NPASBenson) November 3, 2017
