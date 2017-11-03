THE SEARCH is on to find 'Sue' - the recipient of what appears to be a lovely gesture.
NPAS Benson spotted the quirky crop circle-type gesture which spelt out 'Sue x' in a field just south of Tetsworth near Thame.
The picture was snapped about 8.50am yesterday.
The police helicopter team have since launched a #FindSue campaign - if you know the Sue in question, get in touch!
Let’s see if we can use the power of social media to #FindSue! Please share far and wide! #p1526 https://t.co/7vBbqgOpHw— NPAS Benson (@NPASBenson) November 2, 2017
