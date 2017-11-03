DRIVERS are being urged to take care when driving into work this morning as fog descends on the county.

The mist is heavy over areas such as the A34 through southern Oxfordshire, despite Oxfordshire just missing out on the MetOffice's yeallow weather warning for fog.

The yellow weather warning is in place for most areas south of the county just skimming across southern Oxfordshire, and is expected to cause visibility to drop below 100 m in places until 11am.

