CARE home residents have been been exploring creative ways to mark Armistice Day.

Residents and staff at Wantage Nursing Home on Garston Lane were rolling up their sleeves this week to craft beautiful homemade poppies.

Showcasing their talents, the residents will be adorning the home and gardens with their striking decorations ready for November 11 in honour of all those who have died in the line of duty.

Simon Eugene, pictured here adding the finishing touches to his poppy, said: "We should always remember what people did for this country during the wartime."

He is one of many at the home old enough to have lived through the Second World War.

The home's activities assistant Ruska Udas added: "With many of our residents having experienced the war, it is so important that we mark this special day.

"Making the poppies was a very fitting activity and we can’t wait to see them up and around the home in tribute to the brave people who have lost their lives."

Remembrance events will be held in Wantage and across Oxfordshire next week on Armistice Day – Saturday – and Remembrance Sunday.

In Wantage, councillors and residents will show their respects at the town war memorial in front of the parish church as always.

Ceremonies will also be held in St Giles in Oxford and other towns over the weekend to remember the armistice signed between the Allies and Germany at the end of the First World War, marking the end of conflict.