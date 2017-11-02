MORE than a million pounds changed hands at the latest historic motor auction to be held at Bicester Heritage, making it the most successful yet.

A DeLorean, the model made famous by the Back to The Future movies, was among the classics on show for the sale.

After Brightwells' totted up the total sales from its third auction at Bicester Heritage, it found almost £1.4m was bid in total on the 105 lots that went under the hammer on October 25.

Brightwells consultant, Matthew Parkin, said: "We were delighted with both the entry and the sales result for what is in effect a brand-new venture for Brightwells.

"Bicester Heritage continues to draw in a new and enthusiastic crowd for us and we are well on the way to establishing our Bicester sales as a regular calendar fixture."

The auction was held in the crowded Hangar 113 at Bicester Heritage and out of the 105 lots about 70 were sold.

Brightwells said overseas bids were also strong, with buyers getting in touch from as far afield as Australia and the United Arab Emirates.

The highest price of the day was £134,200 that was bid for a 1976 Ferarri 308 GTB Vetroresina.

Another high-grossing lot was a Riley-owned Autovia, one of only 11 remaining, which sold for £82,500 and a1982 DeLorean DMC-12 which recorded a top bid of £25,000.

Mr Parkin added: "Although we remain very good at dealing with sports and classic cars from the 1950s onwards, our experience and perhaps the location at Bicester Heritage has allowed us to build our strengths in the pre-war sector, which is something that we both enjoy and understand very well.

"As always it is quality that sells best, but we aren’t shy of offering a wide range of vehicles, as long as it is interesting and quirky.”

To view the full list of sales from the October auction see brightwells.com.

The next date for an auction to be held at Bicester Heritage will be announced online soon.