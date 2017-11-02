THESE are the new buses that will ferry passengers from southern Oxfordshire to the Westgate Centre.

The nine buses on the X38 route, nicknamed the 'River Rapids' service, are painted in striking blue and green colours and bring back a direct Oxford to Henley service for the first time in many years.

Passengers from Wallingford will be able to hop on them every 20 minutes in order to get to the Westgate for shopping, just in time for the festive retail season in the run up to Christmas.

The buses will run every 20 minutes from Mondays to Saturday, starting in St Aldate's in Oxford and stopping in Market Place, Wallingford.

Each bus has free 4G wi-fi, high backed seating, baggage racks and contactless payment systems.

Day tickets for the new route start at £6, and a £15 family ticket is available for unlimited day use for two adults and up to three children to travel together along the full length of the route, with under 5's travelling for free.