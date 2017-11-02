Hungry shoppers will have plenty of choice for a bite to eat or a refreshing drink when they head to Oxford's new Westgate centre for some retail therapy – with many of the food outlets opening into the evening and worthy of being destinations in their own right.

These are some of the treats in store:

Pizza Pilgrims

pizzapilgrims.co.uk

01865 808030

Monday to Saturday 11.30am to 10.30pm; Sunday noon to 9.30pm

Founded by Oxfordshire brothers Thom, 34, and James, 31, Elliot, this branch of Pizza Pilgrims is their first outside London.

Expect a vibrant atmosphere with game machines, table football and a Say Cheese photo booth.

And, of course, pizzas; plenty of pizzas – watch the speedy chefs in amazement in the open kitchen or the on screen chef-cam as they conjure up thin and crispy treats. The pizzeria also has its own private roof terrace.

Pho

phocafe.co.uk/locations/oxford/

01865 980209

Pho is so much more than a bowl of noodle soup: it’s an obsession for owners Stephen and Juliette Wall who started their restaurants after backpacking in Vietnam in 2003 and falling in love with the dish. The Oxford branch brings their total to 25 and they'll soon be close at hand to keep an eye on how it's doing, as they are planning a move to the county.

Cinnamon Kitchen

cinnamon-kitchen.com/westgate-oxford/

01865 957585

Monday to Sunday 8am to late

Another first for Oxford as Vivek Singh's Cinnamon Collection opens its first branch outside of the capital serving sophisticated modern Indian dishes. And another passionate owner who insists on cooking in one or another of his restaurants at least two days a week.

The restaurant rooftop restaurant, which has an enviable view, will be open for brunch, lunch and dinner as well as cocktails and light bites.

Comptoir Libanais

comptoirlibanais.com

Billing itself as a Lebanese canteen, this is a vibrant, bustling destination full of colour and character.

Another place to eat that is part of a small(ish) group of restaurants but maintains the feel of an independent. This, again, is largely down to its owner – Tony Kitous. Algerian by birth, he's a man on a mission to "make Lebanese food as popular as Italian". It looks like he may just succeed... it's his 29th branch of Comptoir Libanais, selling fresh, tasty Middle Eastern food at reasonable prices.

The Alchemist

thealchemist.uk.com/venues/oxford/

01865 792072

Monday to Thursday 8am to 12.30am; Friday and Saturday 8am to 1am and Sunday 8am to midnight

The 12th branch of The Alchemist promises a bewitching blend of molecular mixology, innovative dining and a dash of trademark theatrical presentation. Perhaps apt it opened on Halloween weekend.

Sticks’n’Sushi

sticksnsushi.co.uk/restaurants/oxford.html

01865 237 777

Sunday to Tuesday 11.30am to10pm; Wednesday to Saturday 11.30am to 11pm

Sticks’n’Sushi is one of the most successful restaurant groups in Denmark. Founded 22 years ago by brothers Jens and Kim Rahbek and Thor Andersen, they took inspiration from their half-Japanese, half-Danish background to serve a unique combination of traditional sushi and yakitori sticks from the grill.

The Breakfast Club

thebreakfastclubcafes.com/locations/oxford/

01865 526210

Monday to Thursday 8am to 10.30pm; Friday and Saturday 8am to 11pm; Sunday 8am to 10.30pm

Want a full English when most folks are tucking in to dinner? No problem at The Breakfast Club where there's an all day (and evening!) brunch. For fellow diners who might not share your passion, there are non-brekkie dishes on offer too.

TO COME:

Still to come (at time of going to press) are the hip Dirty Bones – with branches in Shoreditch, Soho, Kensington and Carnaby Street – selling New York comfort food; Victor's, offering a contemporary American dining experience and Shoryu serving authentic Tonkotsu Ramen.

And don't forget, as well as more well-known names like Nandos, Le Pain Quotidien and Pret A Manger around the shopping centre, there are the food outlets in Westgate Social.

They include Mexican street food at Benito’s Hat; tastes of India at Rola Wala (yet to open) ; Lebanese grill at Shawa and the clue's in the name for what they serve at Tommi’s Burger Joint and Ned’s Noodles.

