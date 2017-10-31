ANOTHER major retailer has opened its doors in the Westgate Centre, with a special welcome for 30 lucky customers.

Fashion giant Next unveiled its new 25,000 sq ft store on Tuesday, and to mark the occasion those first in the queue were given a golden envelope.

All of the envelopes contained a gift card for between £5 and £100 to spend in store.

Not content with that giveaway, another competition saw one customer win a £250 gift card.

There was also a Hand & Lock embroidery session in store during the opening so shoppers could personalise items they had bought.

The store, which replace's the brand's smaller branch in Cornmarket Street, has created 50 jobs.

It will include all the latest styles from Next’s newest collections for the women's, men's, children's, and home departments, including a shoe room, lingerie room and even a Costa Coffee.

Store manager, Kelly Kupka, said: “We are so excited to be opening our brand new store here in Oxford Westgate in this fantastic new shopping centre.

"We look forward to welcoming you into our brand new and exciting store very soon.”

Next opened exactly one week after the £440m centre opened its doors.

As well as a series of events on the opening day itself there have been more individual launches of shops since then, which will continue in the coming weeks.

Some 60 of the 125 units were ready to go on October 24, with the number expected to rise to 90 by Christmas.

John Lewis has provided the 140,000 sq ft anchor store, alongside premium fashion brands including Ted Baker and Calvin Klein, while high street favourites like H&M, Kath Kidston and Next will be in the shopping centre.

Once filled, the 800,000 sq ft complex will feature more than 100 new shops, 25 restaurants and cafes and boutique cinema Curzon.

Next will be open Mondays to Saturdays from 9.30am to 8pm and Sunday from 11am to 5pm.