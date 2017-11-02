BREXIT does not pose a threat to the Mini plant in Cowley, a director of BMW has said.

Dr Ian Robertson, the company's global sales and marketing director, said British-based operations would remain crucial, even after the UK leaves the European Union.

He was speaking at an annual round table meeting with journalists from national newspapers ahead of an auto industry meeting at 10 Downing Street yesterday.

Building the Mini in the UK makes commercial and strategic sense because the company wishes to manufacture vehicles close to where they are sold, he said.

BMW sold 250,000 cars in the UK last year, making it one of its most important markets.

The UK is also the fourth largest market in the world for premium cars.

The German company was previously criticised for advising British staff to vote remain in the referendum on EU membership held in June 2016.

Mr Robertson told the Daily Mail that the message he was taking to the Government would be: "The one thing we desire is clarity.

"Tell us what the objective is to 2025 and we'll get on with it.

"What we don't like is uncertainty. It's not helpful."

Car bosses announced in July that the new battery-electric, three-door hatch Mini will go into production at the Cowley plant from 2019.