YOU may have seen Westside Story or Chicago, now get ready for Blackbird Leys: The Musical.

Preparations have begun to stage the first ever musical written and performed by people who live in Blackbird Leys and Greater Leys.

Along with the help of her sister Trisha, Sasha East, who works at the estate’s learning centre, has penned a tale of a young woman from the Leys who hides out at the Holy Family Church.

Its soundtrack will be made up of classics from the 1950s and 60s and a couple of original songs.

Organisers are hoping to convince a few local celebrities to make some cameo appearances when the production, with the working title Sisters Act Too, is staged next spring.

A small army of volunteers is now needed to make the production happen and the team behind it are calling for anyone and everyone to pitch in.

The set is being hand-painted and designed and lighting technicians, musicians and actors are all needed.

Ms East, 44, said: “It’s going to be a joyful, jolly sing-along.

“We’re hoping it will bring everyone together and also tempt people to come to the estate who wouldn’t normally, and maybe bust a few myths along the way.”

Rehearsals for the musical started last month and organisers have hired a professional drama teacher, Lizzie Mchale, to work with potential stars before parts are given out.

The Blackbird Leys choir, which previously found fame in the TV series ‘The Singing Estate’, will do much of the singing, including a song written by its new director, Sanitago Pineros-Serrano, called ‘miracles’.

The estate also gained fame in the showbiz world thanks to Burlesque performer Fabia Cerra, who starred in ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent and BBC’s So You Think You Can Dance, when she fell off the stage.

In the production, a woman called Sharon makes a mistake which leads to sensitive information being leaked online.

She makes a run for it, dressed in a nun’s outfit, but soon runs in to more trouble when she is mistaken for a nun.

She doesn’t live to regret the move, as the community welcomes her into their hearts.

Denise Morrey, 58, a member of the real life Holy Family Church, helped to write the script.

She said: “We want it to be about real people and it might be a bit rough around the edges but that’s all part of it.

“There are lots of things that people can do to help.

“We don’t have the professional skills here that you might get in other areas of Oxford but it is the sort of place everyone will pitch in.

“It will be an interesting path to the finish, I’m sure it will a bit chaotic, but it’s how we do things here.”

The play is being put on to raise money for a project to refurbish fix the church's leaking roof.

The distinctive building has been a fixture in Blackbird Leys Road since 1965.

The vicar, The Revd Heather Carter, 55, said:“We will keep the shell of the building intact but are drawing up plans to re-do the top half.

“People slag off the Leys something chronic but it’s a fantastic place to live.”

To get involved call 07917 704320.